Excerpts from recent South Dakota editorials

Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, Yankton, Oct. 15
Discovery bridge brought changes
It's hard to believe that 10 years have flown by since the completion and opening of the Discovery Bridge at Yankton's south entrance. In some ways, it feels like it was last month.
But on this 10th anniversary of its grand opening, which occurred on Oct. 11, 2008, the changes that came with that new bridge can sometimes be forgotten.
Also, the anniversary allows us to recall and appreciate all the work, worry, planning and even good fortune that went into the entire process.
The Discovery Bridge — or, the replacement for the Meridian Bridge — was many years in the making, and there were a lot of roadblocks along the way.
Indeed, one of the biggest obstacles to building a new bridge was determining what to do with the old bridge. And no, blowing it up, as some people actually proposed, was not a realistic option. (This newspaper editorialized on the situation in the late 1990s, saying that if the Meridian Bridge remains an obstacle to getting a new bridge, it might be time to face letting go of the old bridge and demolishing it. Happily and thankfully, things never came to that.)
As was detailed in a story package published in Saturday's Press & Dakotan, the construction of a replacement bridge required planning and campaigning by interests from both South Dakota and Nebraska.
In fact, Nebraska ultimately took the lead on the project after South Dakota Gov. William Janklow remained unconvinced that Meridian needed to be replaced, according to Matt Michels, who is now South Dakota's lieutenant governor.
Officials from Yankton and from Cedar County made regular trips to Pierre and Lincoln, as well as to Washington, to plead their case for a Meridian Bridge replacement.
As Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, who was a member of Congress when the Discovery Bridge project was finally coming together, noted in Saturday's P&D, the effort to move the project forward in Washington was truly bipartisan — which, 10 years later, we've been trained through weary experience to see as a rare and jarring thing. But common interest created common purpose.
The project also neared completion just as the Great Recession delivered a staggering body blow to the U.S. economy. The grand opening for Discovery Bridge — which came in under budget and ahead of schedule — occurred just weeks after a series of financial institutions collapsed, serving as a tipping point for an economic crisis (which was many months in the making) that overwhelmed this nation for two years. Had that crisis occurred a couple years earlier, the Discovery project could have been delayed for several years.
Once Discovery was opened for business, a new, reliable artery over the Missouri River was added to the local infrastructure. And it was built in such a way that it could eventually support four lanes of traffic should U.S. Highway 81 south of Yankton ever expand in that direction.
Meanwhile, the dispensation of the Meridian Bridge, which saw its last flow of regular traffic on the same day Discovery opened, turned into a deal that converted the structure into the popular pedestrian bridge it is today.
Since then, the Meridian Plaza has been added on the north end, and the current reconstruction of Walnut St. in the 200 and 300 blocks will expand that plaza feel up to Fourth St. Also, there is a park on the south end, and now an RV park has opened near the southern base of the bridge.
Discovery Bridge has probably achieved its ultimate goal since arriving on the scene 10 years ago this month: It's now taken for granted. We don't worry that it might be closed down over safety concerns, as Meridian Bridge was for a time during its final months of highway service. Discovery's wide lanes contrast starkly from the oddly-sized, cramped Meridian lanes. You generally don't even think now about crossing the Discovery Bridge, which is a straight shot south on 81 and north on Broadway; by contrast, you were ALWAYS aware you were driving across the Meridian Bridge.
Discovery does its job, and it has created changes on both sides of the river. And 10 years on, that's still worth acknowledging.
___
Rapid City Journal, Rapid City, Oct. 18
County treasurer stops rewarding poor behavior
Pennington County Treasurer Janet Sayler is fighting back against the rising abuse of office employees.
Sayler — a county employee for three decades — informed the Pennington County Commission on Tuesday that the past year has seen an epidemic of public harassment, including obscene language, yelling and name-calling.
"It seems like everybody's anti-government," she said.
The incivility oozing from both political parties and social media has apparently infected even rural America.
Sayler's new office policy warns visitors to be nice or be escorted outside by security. Callers are warned to be civil or be ignored.
Mom would have said it like this: If you don't stop crying, I'll give you something to cry about. That approach didn't always work, but it never rewarded bad behavior.
For some people, bad behavior has become a strategy as much as a reflection of poor parenting and ubiquitous political attacks.
Pennington County Director of Equalization Shannon Rittberger told commissioners, "The idea is that if you can be nasty enough, long enough, and not give up, you'll get what you want."
Where some see jerks, others see squeaky wheels. Today, people often regale others with tales of how they went off on officials or clerks. They think it makes them righteous, when in actuality it makes them appear churlish.
Some public frustration in dealing with government requirements is understandable. Redundant proof of identity for every legal document became the norm after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the rise of sophisticated online fraud. Additional delays and hoops please nobody, but they aren't the fault of office workers.
Recent trips to Sayler's office have shown her staff to be efficient, courteous, helpful and knowledgeable. Conversations start with a list required documents to avoid wasting time. Legal requirements also can be found on office websites, so frustration is avoided by planning ahead.
We all know that babies cry when they don't get their way. Adults are supposed to be able to distinguish discomfort from malice. Adults don't yell at bad weather. They don't blame the faultless. And while they don't blame babies for crying, they also don't reward them.
There was a time when the customer was always right, and government workers must continue to be effective at accommodating frustration. However, they should not be required to stand idly in the face of tantrums. It's time the insolent receive something to cry about.
___
Madison Daily Leader, Madison, Oct. 15
What will be state's future support for arts?
The race for South Dakota's next governor has included discussion about the state's pressing issues: education, economic development, public safety, transportation and many more. These deserve our next leader's top attention.
One topic that hasn't been discussed much is the future of the arts in South Dakota. Arts education is likely a part of each candidate's overall education platform, but we haven't yet heard about support for the arts at the statewide level or in local communities.
Arts are a broad category, including such wide-ranging topics as music, visual arts, performing arts and writing. Some communities, including Madison, have strong local arts groups. Yet many communities don't have such organizations, and rely on the state.
South Dakota has a special gross receipts tax on certain visitor-oriented businesses, applied only during the month of June through September. Proceeds are used to promote tourism, and arts are an integral part of tourism promotion.
House Bill 1206 was introduced in the 2018 legislative session, which would have reduced the tax and associated spending by one-third. The reduction would have harmed the South Dakota Arts Council, and was defeated in committee.
While we don't know for sure how the governor and legislative candidates will act during the next session, we have read about support for the arts in general terms. That gives us optimism for the future. We certainly believe that the arts are a major factor in quality of life for South Dakotans, and that it contributes to recruitment of businesses, college students and adults to our state.
The arts community in South Dakota has some great people involved, and we hope they are supported to continue growing the arts scene in the state.
Comments