Federal grants will boost exhibition coal mine in Kentucky

A former underground coal mine that's now a tourist attraction in eastern Kentucky is receiving $2.5 million in grants for upgrades.
The Portal 31 Exhibition Mine in Harlan County will receive the money from the Abandoned Mine Lands pilot program. Part of the $2.5 million will go to creating a new parking area with a scenic overlook at Black Mountain, which has the highest natural peak in Kentucky.
The Portal 31 project will involve refurbishing the electronics and controls of animated figures and upgrading audiovisual, lighting and control functions of the mine tour. Adjacent mine areas will be cleaned to accommodate a new walking tour.
Rep. Hal Rogers, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Matt Bevin announced the grant this week.
The project has also received $650,000 local/in-kind funds.
