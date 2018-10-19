Firm breaks ground on Kentucky hemp manufacturing facility

A company has broken ground on a facility to develop and manufacture hemp-based products in Kentucky.
State officials say the facility being built by AgTech Scientific in Paris, Kentucky, will start with about 50 employees but is projected to grow to 271 workers within three years. It's part of AgTech's plan to work with Kentucky farmers to grow hemp and to partner with the University of Kentucky on research.
Gov. Matt Bevin says it's another sign the hemp industry is expanding rapidly, and he says Kentucky is on the leading edge of the growth.
The company says it intends to partner with Kentucky farmers for large-scale hemp production. Initially, the facility will produce an energy drink incorporating cannabidiol extracted from hemp, the company but plans to expand its product lineup.
Comments