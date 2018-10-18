Competition lacking as candidate’s firm oversaw health pool

FILE - In this July 2, 2018 file photo, New Mexico Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham talks about efforts to secure federal funding for a planned multimillion-dollar building for the National Nuclear Security Administration during a groundbreaking ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce owns companies that actively lease oilfield equipment even as he campaigns to regulate evenhandedly a booming petroleum sector and expand an oil-dependent economy. Both candidates are campaigning on plans to diversify the state economy and move New Mexico away from energy’s boom-and-bust cycles. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo