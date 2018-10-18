Federal grant to support planned Kentucky aluminum mill

The federal government will pay $4 million to help build concrete piers to support the weight of a planned 2.5 million square-foot aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky.
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced the grant on Thursday. The money was awarded by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet's Division of Abandoned Mine Lands to the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Park Authority. The money is part of the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program, which is funded by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
The proposed mill is owned by Braidy Industries and is scheduled for a 300-acre site near Ashland and Grayson, Kentucky. Last year, the Kentucky legislature voted to invest $15 million of taxpayer money in the project.
