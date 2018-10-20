In Reno, a boomtown resurgence leads to a housing crisis

MOVING IN ADVANCE FOR USE ON SATURDAY OCT. 20 OR THEREAFTER -- In this Oct. 12, 2018, photo, a man walks out of a weekly rental motel in Reno, Nev. The economic recovery has allowed Reno to reclaim its status as a boomtown, but that has been bad news for people on the margins who are having a harder time finding an affordable place to live, forcing many into the dozens of weekly rental motor lodges around the city. John Locher AP Photo