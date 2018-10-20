As Trump disparages immigrants, farmers build bridges

In this March 8, 2017, photo, provided by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Roberto Tecpile, a Mexican employee at Rosenholm farm in Cochrane, Wis., works in the machine shop fixing an alfalfa cropper. The owner of the dairy farm, John Rosenow, says his farm could not operate without immigrant labor, and claims none of the dairy farms in Wisconsin could continue to operate without relying on immigrants. Tecpile has been working for Rosenow’s farm for the last four years, with hopes of returning to his family in Mexico in a year or two. Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism via AP Coburn Dukehart