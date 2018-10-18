No debate in NY governor’s race with less than 3 weeks left

FILE - In this combination photo, New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro, left, speaks at a news conference in New York on Sept. 14, 2018, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, speaks a news conference in in Tarrytown; N.Y., on May 8, 2018. Cuomo is balking at requests to debate his opponents, potentially leaving New Yorkers without the chance to see the candidates for governor face each other before the Nov. 6 election. Molinaro had asked for a one-on-one debate with the two-term incumbent, and three third-party candidates had pushed for a more inclusive exchange. Bebeto Matthews, left, and Julio Cortez, Files AP Photos