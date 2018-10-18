California housing measures offer hope for high-cost Salinas

In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, photo, Lilia Coyt, center left, and Coyt’s daughter-in-law, Araceli Nunez, feed babies in their four-bedroom home, where three generations and 15 members of the family are jammed into, in Salinas, Calif. Few cities exemplify California’s housing crisis better than Salinas, an hour’s drive from Silicon Valley and surrounded by farm fields. It’s one of America’s most unaffordable places to live, and many residents believe politicians lack a grip on the reality of the region’s housing crisis. Jae C. Hong AP Photo