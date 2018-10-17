Pfizer PAC agrees to $40K settlement on political donations

A political action committee for employees of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to pay about $40,000 to the state after elections officials say it violated campaign laws by making donations during General Assembly sessions.
The state elections board agreed Wednesday to the settlement with the Pfizer Inc. PAC.
Board staff discovered nearly 50 checks from the PAC for legislators and Council of State members dated for 2016 and 2017 when lawmakers were meeting in their regular sessions. State law prevents such giving because Pfizer has a lobbyist.
The identified contributions were over $53,000, but the PAC and state board agreed to the reduced amount to avoid a potential legal fight and because the PAC had used a third-party firm to issue the checks.
Comments