Colorado has nearly 40 ballot questions to support education

Dozens of Colorado school districts are asking voters next month for more funding for education through bond issues, mill levy overrides or renewal of a city sales tax.
The Colorado Sun reports nearly 40 ballot measures are set to go before voters next month in counties across the state.
District leaders say the state's school funding system has left them strapped for cash to replace old buildings, recruit and retain teachers, improve security or hire enough mental health counselors for students.
Colorado's per-pupil funding is about $2,800 below the national average, plummeting for decades since it was $232 above the national average in 1982.
The state's population has boomed, adding 6,000 to 7,000 students each year to the school system.
