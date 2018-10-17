FILE - In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017 file photo, a UPS driver takes his truck on a delivery route in New York. After UPS contract vote, Teamsters drivers feel betrayed. Tens of thousands of Teamsters members earlier this month voted down a five-year contract proposal from United Parcel Service. But less than half of the eligible union members voted, triggering a Teamster rule that allowed the contract to be ratified anyway. Now, many Teamsters members are angry, confused and feel like their union leadership has betrayed them. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo