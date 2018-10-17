Maine psychiatric hospital deemed compliant for Medicare

Maine officials say the state psychiatric hospital in Augusta was found to be in "substantial compliance" for participation with Medicare after a federal review.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it received notification of compliance following a survey of Riverview Psychiatric Center conducted by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The hospital is located in Augusta, across the river from the Maine Statehouse.
The designation of compliance comes after a months-long review. Republican Gov. Paul LePage says the hospital has been subject to "intense scrutiny" and the acknowledgement from the federal government shows the facility is in good working order.
The state says the hospital has made improvements such as attaining rates of seclusion and restraint that are well below the national average.
