Mining initiative foes accused of taking foreign donations

FILE--In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Amanda Cahill of the American Heart Association speaks to a rally in support of a ballot initiative to raise Montana’s tobacco taxes in Helena, Mont. Industry-funded opponents of Montana citizen’s initiatives to raise the state’s tobacco tax and add new mining regulations are vastly outspending the measures’ supporters to put their messages in front of voters about a month before Election Day, according to campaign finance reports. Matt Volz, file AP Photo