Ducey backing school voucher expansion measure

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses the crowd after being sworn in during inauguration ceremonies at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Comfortable that he has a solid lead in his re-election bid, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is risking further angering the state’s teachers by forcefully backing a measure that would massively expand the state’s private school voucher system. The Republican governor has come out strongly this month in support of the school voucher plan, which is on the ballot as Proposition 305. A yes vote allows the vouchers system to expand, while a no vote rejects it. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo