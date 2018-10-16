219 North Dakota state employees approved for buyouts

North Dakota's budget office says 219 employees in state government have been approved for voluntary buyouts.
The state Office of Management and Budget says the voluntary buyouts were selected from a list of 298 applicants.
Budget director Joe Morrissette announced the buyout program in June.
The options for the buyouts include a lump-sum payout of three months' salary. Budget writers say the severance to be paid from the buyouts totals $7.3 million.
The buyout program comes after Republican Gov. Doug Burgum told state agencies in April to identify spending cuts for the next two-year budget.
Last year, about 160 employees from cabinet-level agencies in state government were approved for voluntary buyouts, at a cost of about $3 million.
Comments