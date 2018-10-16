Business

219 North Dakota state employees approved for buyouts

The Associated Press

October 16, 2018 11:43 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's budget office says 219 employees in state government have been approved for voluntary buyouts.

The state Office of Management and Budget says the voluntary buyouts were selected from a list of 298 applicants.

Budget director Joe Morrissette announced the buyout program in June.

The options for the buyouts include a lump-sum payout of three months' salary. Budget writers say the severance to be paid from the buyouts totals $7.3 million.

The buyout program comes after Republican Gov. Doug Burgum told state agencies in April to identify spending cuts for the next two-year budget.

Last year, about 160 employees from cabinet-level agencies in state government were approved for voluntary buyouts, at a cost of about $3 million.

