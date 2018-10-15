California justices take rare step of recusing themselves

File - In this Nov. 10, 2011 file photo, Ross Moody of the San Francisco office of the Attorney General, second from right, speaks during a proceeding at the California Supreme Court in San Francisco. The California Supreme Court is taking the unusual step of disqualifying itself from considering a case. The justices issued an order on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, recusing themselves from a lawsuit over tens of millions of dollars in back pay and benefits to the state’s judges. The justices have previously all recused themselves only two other times in the past 30 years. Pool, File AP Photo/Jeff Chiu