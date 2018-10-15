FILE- In this July 9, 2018, file photo a customer makes a transaction at a Bank of America ATM at the company’s headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Corp. reports earnings Monday, Oct. 15.
Bank of America 3Q profits rise 32 percent, beats forecasts

The Associated Press

October 15, 2018 06:49 AM

NEW YORK

Bank of America says third-quarter profits rose by 32 percent from a year ago, as the bank was able to charge more for loans and also benefited from a much lower tax rate, thanks to last year's tax law.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking giant said Monday it earned a profit of $7.17 billion, or 66 cents a share. That's up from $5.42 billion, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier.

The results beat the forecasts of Wall Street analysts, who were looking for BofA to earn 62 cents a share, according to FactSet.

BofA's net interest income rose 6 percent from a year earlier to $11.9 billion.

The bank's revenue was $22.78 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

