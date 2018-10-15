Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) operates in the South China Sea as part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG). China’s ambassador to the United States has defended the Chinese navy’s action in a close encounter with the U.S. destroyer in the South China Sea, saying America’s warships are “on the offensive” near Chinese territory. U.S. Navy via AP, File Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan