New $15 million aquatic center almost a reality in Yankton

A new pool is almost a reality in Yankton, if opponents don't try to derail the project.
The City Commission recently voted unanimously to approve a 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze to help pay for a proposed $15 million aquatic center to replace the aging Fantle Memorial Park pool, the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reported.
The city earlier committed $2 million toward the project. The citizen group Dive In Yankton, which has been working to get the 71-year-old pool replaced, has raised about $870,000 toward the cause.
"These folks have worked with youth groups, service groups, church groups, community members — the list is as long as both arms, really — to inform people about the need, to talk about the goal and to see through the vision that we've set for our community," City Manager Amy Leon said.
Under the opt-out, a home valued at $100,000 would see its property taxes rise about $100 per year. Any opponents of the tax increase could still refer the commission's decision to a public vote by collecting enough petition signatures. They have another couple of weeks to do so.
If that doesn't happen, construction of the aquatic center could begin next summer and be completed within two years.
"This is an investment in our community," said Dive In Yankton President Josh Svatos.
