Brown, Renacci spar over health care, immigration, tariffs

Candidates in Ohio's U.S. senate campaign have sparred over health care, approaches to climate change, tariffs and gun control in their first of three debates.
Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) on Sunday repeatedly criticized incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown as being a Washington insider, citing Brown's connections to Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer multiple times.
Renacci has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, whose administration urged Renacci to enter the Senate race after state Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out because of his wife's health.
Brown, seeking his third six-year term, portrayed himself as a supporter of worker rights and said Republicans have failed to accomplish things in Washington despite controlling the presidency, the Senate and the House.
Comments