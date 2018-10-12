‘I love the Saudis’: Trump business ties to kingdom run deep

In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, Trump World Tower, right, rises above the United Nations headquarters, left, in New York. In 2001, Donald Trump’s business ties to Saudi Arabia run long and deep, and he’s often boasted about his business ties with the kingdom. Now those ties are under scrutiny as the president faces calls for a tougher response to the kingdom’s government following the disappearance, and possible killing, of one of its biggest critics, journalist and activist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump said Friday that he will soon speak with Saudi Arabia’s king about Khashoggi’s disappearance. Mark Lennihan AP Photo