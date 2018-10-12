NRC approves sale of closed Vermont Yankee nuclear plant

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved the sale of the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant to a company that has promised to dismantle the plant decades ahead of the previous schedule.
The NRC announced its decision Friday to approve the transfer of the plant from Entergy Nuclear to NorthStar.
The deal must also be approved by Vermont's Public Utilities Commission.
In a statement, Entergy says it hopes the sale can be completed by the end of the year.
Vermont Yankee closed in 2014 after operating for 42 years.
Previous reports say NorthStar has committed to begin decontamination and dismantlement of the Vernon plant by 2021.
