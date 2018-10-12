Business

Partnership entity formed by Carney delinquent in filing

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

October 12, 2018 03:26 PM

DOVER, Del.

A public-private partnership incorporated by Gov. John Carney to lead Delaware's economic development efforts has failed to file a required annual report with the state and owes more than $200 in fees and penalties.

Division of Corporations records list the Delaware Prosperity Partnership as delinquent and owing $224, including penalties and interest for not paying a $25 annual filing fee. An annual report from the organization was due in March.

Carney is listed as sole incorporator of the partnership, which was formed last year after lawmakers approved a bill authorizing the new entity to lead Delaware's economic development efforts.

In addition to his role as incorporator, Carney also is a lead director and co-chair of the partnership's board.

Carney's spokesman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

