Border Patrol misconduct stats point to Texas

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, dozens of family members and friends of four women who authorities say were killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, gather for a candlelight vigil at a park in downtown Laredo, Texas. The Border Patrol sector in Laredo, Texas, where two agents were accused this year of multiple murders in separate cases, disciplined employees more over two years than any other major sector, according to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Friday. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo