Report: GOP candidate settled sexual discrimination case

The Republican candidate for governor is angrily denouncing suggestions that he mistreated an employee when he fired her after she gave birth.
The Maine GOP called a New York Times report about a $20,000 settlement paid to the former employee a "smear" against Shawn Moody weeks before Election Day.
The story recounts single mother Jill Hayward's ordeal after being fired from Moody's Collision Centers. Her 2006 complaint to the Maine Human Rights Commission was withdrawn after Moody's insurer settled.
Moody said he can't comment on the case. But in a statement, Moody said he "always treated every co-worker employee with dignity and respect." He said it's "outrageous" to suggest women can't advance at the business he founded.
The governor's race features Moody, Democrat Janet Mills, and independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron.
Comments