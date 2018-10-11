California chief justice wants review of harassment policies

California's top judge is launching a review of the judicial branch's policies on harassment, discrimination and other inappropriate conduct in the workplace.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Thursday tasked a group of judges, administrators and attorneys with considering new rules to increase awareness of bad behavior and reporting requirements.
Cantil-Sakauye said she wants to ensure that the court system is safe for all employees.
The chief justice has previously pushed for a revision to court rules to make it clear that courts cannot withhold the names of judges and other court officials who have entered into settlement agreements to resolve sex harassment or sex discrimination complaints.
