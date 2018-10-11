Kentucky governor appeals tax value of home

Kentucky's governor is appealing the tax value of his home in a wealthy Louisville suburb.
The Courier Journal reports Gov. Matt Bevin has asked the Kentucky Claims Commission to lower the tax value of his home. Earlier this year, Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator Tony Lindauer set the value at $2.9 million. An appeals board later set it to $2 million. Bevin says the home is worth $1.39 million. He purchased the home for $1.6 million in 2017 from a friend and campaign donor.
Lindauer is a Democrat, and Bevin is a Republican. Bevin's attorney said Lindauer's value is a political move. Lindauer Chief of Staff Colleen Younger called that allegation "outrageous." She noted Bevin appoints the Kentucky Claims Commission, so his appeal should be taken directly to circuit court.
