Village loses firefighters over tax vote

All of the volunteer firefighters in a Rhode Island village have resigned following a vote to fire the full-time staff.
Fire officials in the Burrillville section of Nasonville confirmed the resignations Wednesday. In a letter sent to the district board, volunteers say they lacked oversight and the ability to safely operate.
Fire District Chairman Gary Lapierre gave residents two options in late September, either keep full-time firefighting staff and pass a 70 percent tax increase or lay off the firefighters and see a 30 percent tax decrease while relying on volunteers.
Residents chose the latter.
Lapierre says the village is now looking for a new fire chief to help recruit volunteers. He says the neighboring Oakland Mapleville Fire District will help cover calls.
