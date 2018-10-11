Massachusetts mayor facing federal fraud charges

FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo newly elected Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia talks in his city hall office in Fall River, Mass. A Massachusetts mayor was arrested Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, and charged with defrauding investors in a company he formed out of more than $230,000 and using the funds to enhance his political career and pay for a lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo