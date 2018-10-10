Lands commissioner seeks $55M for wildfires, forests

Washington’s Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz takes a phone call as she sits next to a military helicopter that the Dept. of Natural Resources hopes to convert for use in fighting wildfires following a news conference, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at the DNR aviation hanger in Tumwater, Wash. Franz is asking the Legislature for an increase in budget funding for wildfire response and prevention for the two-year budget cycle that begins in 2019. Ted S. Warren AP Photo