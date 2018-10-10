Scramble for holiday season workers already near fever pitch

FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a UPS employee loads packages onto a truck at a company facility in New York. The job market is the tightest it has been in nearly five decades and online shopping is still growing at a double-digit rate. Businesses now need more workers at a time when fewer are available. UPS plans to hold nearly 170 job fairs around the country on a single day, Oct. 19, 2018. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo