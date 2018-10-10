Long-serving New Mexico lawmaker Larry Larranaga has died

Recently retired New Mexico state Rep. Larry Larranaga, who guided the budget process and once led the state's transportation agency, has died.
Daughter Pamela Thies on Wednesday confirmed the former lawmaker's death in Albuquerque at age 80 from a degenerative brain disorder.
Born and raised on a ranch in central New Mexico, Larranaga earned a civil engineering degree at the University of New Mexico, served in the U.S. Army and worked for the state highway department before overseeing the agency as a Cabinet secretary.
A Republican, Larranaga served in the House of Representatives for 24 years and recently led the creation of a rainy-day fund to protect state finances from recession and downturns in the oil sector.
He is survived by his daughter, wife Charletta, son Alan and five grandchildren.
Comments