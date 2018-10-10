North Dakota lawmakers propose taxation framework for tribes

State legislators are taking up a proposal to let American Indian tribes collect a state sales tax on their reservations and spend the money on tribal services.
The state's 5 percent sales tax isn't currently collected on reservations. The Tribal Taxation Issues Committee, headed by Gov. Doug Burgum, is reviewing a draft proposal to allow it.
Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says a tribe that wants to tax its members would sign an agreement with the governor. The state would then collect and administer the tax.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had a similar agreement in 2016. But it ended after the state disagreed with the tribe's contention that its casino purchases were not taxable.
