Want election results? On West Coast, patience is required

File - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, election workers Heidi McGettigan, left, Margaret Wohlford, center, and David Jensen, unload a bag of ballots brought in a from a polling precinct to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif. If control of the U.S. House comes down to any of the competitive congressional races in Washington state and California, the American public might have to wait a while to learn the outcome because of the way those states handle mail-in votes. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo