Tribe: Structural engineers keeping watch on earthen dam

A Native American tribe in southern Arizona says structural engineers are keeping an eye on an earthen dam that so far has remained intact despite concern about storm runoff.
The Tohono O'odham (TOH'-oh-no OH'-tum) Indian Nation said Saturday that Meneger's Dam was "holding" and being inspected twice daily, while tribal Chairman Edward Manuel said the dam remains in "imminent danger" from rainfall expected later in the weekend.
The National Weather Service said the dam had some erosional damage when it was overtopped by water at some point during or after Tuesday's rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa and that concerns remained about its structural integrity.
Most nearby residents have been evacuated or left on their own but tribal officials said Wednesday that a few refused to leave.
Comments