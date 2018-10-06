In rural Georgia, Internet upgrades face potential hurdles

State lawmakers say rural parts of Georgia need better internet access quickly, but internet companies won't expand to rural areas if there's too much red tape.
WABE Radio reports that lobbyists say their companies are spending too much time negotiating with each city and county for access to roads to install broadband equipment.
The question of who has the right-of-way is a central part of the issue.
Dublin Mayor Phil Best says that cities want companies to install broadband access in their communities quickly, but how to make sure their assets and ordinances are respected at the same time is "the $10,000 question."
Comments