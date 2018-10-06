Inside the operation that propped up Kodiak fishermen

In a Sept. 13, 2018 photo, returning pink salmon swarm in a catchment area at the Kitoi Bay Hatchery on Afognak Island in Kodiak, Alaska. Kodiak’s hatcheries, as well as those across the state, were originally set up to give fishermen a safety net during years in which wild stocks are low. Alaska’s Private Non-Profit Hatchery Program, however, is currently at the center of a political battle that could see restrictions placed on the number of hatchery-reared fish that are released each year. Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP Alistair Gardiner