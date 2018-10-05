Hassan raises concerns about post office relocation

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan raised concerns this week about a proposal to move a U.S. post office from downtown Portsmouth.
The Portsmouth Herald reports the Democrat pressed Postal Regulatory Commission nominee Michael Kubayanda during a Senate hearing Wednesday. Hassan says local officials are worried the post office will permanently leave the McIntyre Federal Building after its redeveloped.
U.S. Postal Service David Rouse says the rent for the new office would increase. Rouse adds that he's not sure if there will still be parking.
Hassan says the city is working to find an interim site for the post office during construction.
Kubayanda says he wasn't aware of the Portsmouth issue but that if he's confirmed the problem will be a "high priority."
