As Gaza worsens, Palestinian leader controls fate of US plan

FILE - In this Monday, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during a protest on the beach at the border with Israel near Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. With the release of its long-awaited peace plan repeatedly delayed, the Trump White House is running into a familiar obstacle that has confounded the international community for over a decade: the Hamas militant group’s continued control over the Gaza Strip. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo