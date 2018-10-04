Former employees of closed Trump casino to receive severance

Former employees of the now-closed Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City are set to receive their long-awaited severance checks.
A representative for the union Unite Here Local 54 said Thursday that nearly 354 eligible ex-employees can collect their $1,500 severance checks from the union office on Oct. 18 and 19. The Press of Atlantic City reports the payments were contractually negotiated by the union and Trump Entertainment Resorts in 2009.
The casino filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2014. The closing of the Trump Plaza capped off a year that saw four other Atlantic City casino properties close.
Local 54 President Bob McDevitt says workers have waited too long to collect money that is rightfully theirs, calling the wait "an indictment of the bankruptcy court system."
