Oregon vineyards face losses amid concerns about smoke taint

FILE--This Aug. 2012, file photo shows vines spilling down toward the Willamette Valley in Amity, Ore. Some Oregon lawmakers and winery owners are scrambling to help a dozen vineyards owners who face having 2,000 tons of grapes wither on the vine, unsold, after a California winemaker abruptly cancelled contracts to buy them, claiming they were tainted from some from the summer’s wildfires. Joseph B. Frazier, file AP Photo