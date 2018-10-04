Musk takes swipe at SEC on heels of fraud settlement

FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition in New York. Tesla CEO Musk is apparently taunting the government agency that accused him of duping investors just days after negotiating a settlement to keep his job. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision