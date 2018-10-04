Trump ties, Supreme Court fight loom over North Dakota race

In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 photo, Republican Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, second from right, visits with fans at his election campaign stop during tailgating event outside the Fargodome before the North Dakota State football game against South Dakota State in Fargo, N.D. Cramer’s hopes for helping his party pick up a critical Senate seat in North Dakota are tied tight to President Donald Trump. Cramer says he’s “100 percent” with Trump on policy _ a savvy bet in a state Trump carried by 36 points two years ago and where he remains popular. Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is arguing the state needs someone who isn’t “going to just follow the herd.” Bruce Crummy AP Photo