North Dakota coal industry seeks reliability compensation

A North Dakota coal council is seeking extra compensation from transmission operators for coal-fired power plants after federal regulators rejected a proposal that would've propped up the state's main power source.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Lignite Energy Council plans to approach regional transmission organizations about paying more for coal-fired power because it's considered more reliable during times of natural disaster.
The move comes after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected a U.S. Department of Energy proposal in January that would've paid North Dakota's power plants for keeping coal on hand.
Council President Jason Bohrer says paying more for resilience is cheaper in the long run due to the greater cost of losing power during an environmental catastrophe. He says transmission operators will make the judgment.
