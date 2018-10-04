Houston police to get 7 percent pay increase over 2 years

The Houston City Council has approved a 7 percent pay raise for police officers over two years.
The Houston Chronicle reports the measure approved Wednesday has an option for a 2 percent cost of living increase for a third year, if a new contract isn't reached for that period.
The Houston Police Department has about 5,200 officers. Administrators say the contract, taking effect in 2019, will cost Houston $52.7 million over two years.
Officers who complete the six-month probationary period earn $55,000 annually. Those officers, under the pay raise, would get $57,000.
Voters on Nov. 6 will consider whether to grant Houston firefighters pay parity with police of corresponding rank and seniority. Officials with the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association say firefighters need to be equally compensated.
