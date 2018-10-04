Cargill moves to Olathe office complex to bring employees together, grow operations

Cargill Inc. is moving its Kansas City-area operations to the former Olathe headquarters of engineering firm Terracon.
The Minnetonka, Minn.-based agricultural processing and products conglomerate is scheduled to move into 60,000 square feet in the Corporate Ridge office complex next month, said company spokeswoman April Nelson.
The 18001 W. 106th St. location will house Cargill’s animal nutrition and agriculture supply chain businesses that are now housed in Overland Park and Kansas City, Kan.
“Olathe can accommodate more than 300 employees, which allows Cargill to grow beyond the approximately 200 moving to Olathe,” Nelson said in an email. “It also allows us to bring all of our Kansas-based employees under one roof.”
Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland formally announced Cargill’s move as part of his annual State of the City address Sept. 28. He mentioned it along with Terracon moving into a new $21 million, 65,000-square-foot headquarters just down the street from its former home.
“It’s wonderful that a global company like Cargill has Olathe on its radar screen such that it says, ‘We want to put a lot of our people in Olathe because it’s got a great business climate and a terrific workforce that we can grow and attract the talent we need to propel our company forward,’” Copeland said Tuesday. “I love what it says about our community.”
He said the city is not providing any incentives to Cargill to come into the city.
Tim McKee, CEO of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, embraced the move, although he said it has required the chamber to vacate its own offices in the Corporate Ridge building to make way for Cargill and move into the office building next door. Opus Group, a development company, also left part of the space last month and moved to Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District.
“We’re really excited about (Cargill) coming in,” McKee said. “We were worried that when Terracon moved down the street we’d have 40,000 square feet just sitting there.”
Cargill’s new location is adjacent to the John Deere Agriculture Marketing Center on Ridgeview Road and is not far from Kansas State University’s Innovation Campus, which Copeland said was an extra draw for the company.
Olathe has already seen its presence in the aviation industry grow, including Garmin International, Honeywell and a number of smaller aerospace companies. Engine manufacturer Orizon Aerostructures is in the process of moving into the 56 Commerce Center Industrial Park at Old 56 Highway and Lone Elm Road.
“We have a growing ag cluster, we have a significant aviation cluster,” Copeland said. “We’re very proud of that.”
David Twiddy: dtwiddy913@gmail.com
