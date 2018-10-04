Georgia plant manager accused of violating Clean Water Act

Federal prosecutors say a Georgia chemical plant manager told workers to wash toxic chemicals into a river.
Prosecutors in Atlanta say 37-year-old Carlos Conde of Smyrna was indicted last week on charges of violating the Clean Water Act and making false statements to a federal agent. He was arraigned Tuesday.
It wasn't clear whether Conde had an attorney who could comment.
Prosecutors say workers at the Apollo Industries chemical mixing plant in Smyrna notified Conde in August 2016 that a toxic and hazardous chemical was leaking. Prosecutors say Conde told the workers to spray it away with hoses, and it washed into a tributary of Nickajack Creek and the Chattahoochee River.
Prosecutors say Conde lied about his role in the cleanup in interviews with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency agent.
Comments