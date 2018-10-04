New state law bans stand-alone mausoleums

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law banning the construction of stand-alone mausoleums.
The Press-Republican reports the legislation the Democrat signed into law on Monday comes after several Whispering Maples Memorial Gardens mausoleums fell into disrepair in Plattsburgh and Ellenburg.
State Sen. Betty Little, who pushed for the legislation, says the condition of those mausoleums was "appalling."
The state ordered the towns to take over the facilities in 2015 and passed on the costs of operation and maintenance.
The towns were surprised by the financial burden, and the state eventually provided $2 million for repairs and $300,000 for perpetual-care costs.
Assemblyman Billy Jones says the new law ensures that stand-alone mausoleums don't cost taxpayers in the future, and that the "memory of our loved ones will be respected and upheld."
