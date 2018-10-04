US Navy gets $2M to study jet engine noise

Funding has been allocated for the U.S. Navy to study and develop technologies that would reduce jet engine noise as it plans to bring more electronic-warfare aircraft to train on a Puget Sound island north of Seattle.
The Kitsap Sun reports the $675 billion budget for the U.S. Defense Department includes $2 million for the Navy to address jet noise, a contentious topic for residents on and near Whidbey Island.
The Navy released a final environmental impact statement last week on a plan to bring 36 more EA-18G Growlers for training at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The Navy is expected to make a final decision on the expanded operation in the next month.
It's not immediately clear when the jet noise study will begin.
